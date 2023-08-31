Ruth Ann Replogle, known for her Just Hold On faith column on Fridays in the Enid News & Eagle, is inviting all women of faith in Northwest Oklahoma to attend the second annual fall Bible conference Oct. 6-7, 2023, at Lahoma Baptist Church.
This year’s theme for the non-denominational two-day event by Through the Flames Ministries, LLC, is “This Girl is on Fire.” Replogle will teach four sessions about being on fire for the Lord and His Word.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. that Friday with a catered dinner served at 5 p.m. by Donna Jean’s of Enid. Worship and Bible teaching begins at 6 p.m. Doors open again at 8:30 a.m. that Saturday with cookies and coffee available before worship, and Bible teaching begins at 9 a.m. Ruth’s Christian Bookstore will have a pop-up at the conference on Friday night.
Cost to register is $50; groups of 10 or more are eligible for a discount by using the group registration form. “This Girl is on Fire” is open to any woman age 18 and older.
The local women’s ministry, which launched over a year ago, is geared to connect and encourage fellowship among rural and smaller congregations through meaningful gatherings. This past summer, Through the Flames Ministries hosted day trips, scrapbook classes and Girls Night Out events at locally-owned restaurants in Northwest Oklahoma.
Through the Flames Ministries will kick off its fall Tuesday morning Bible study at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Bible Church, 20th and Elm in Enid, starting Oct. 10. Women are encouraged to bring their Bibles and learn about the faith and fire of Elijah.
To find out more about how to attend these events, follow on Facebook @nwokflames or email info@nwokflames.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.