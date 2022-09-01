ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old Enid woman received a 30-year sentence, with all but 15 years suspended, in the 2020 death of an Enid man.
Courtney Renee Flowers pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended count of second-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old Nestor Garcia Ramirez, and was sentenced to 30 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with 15 to serve.
Three other charges Flowers was facing — first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect — were dismissed with costs Thursday.
Two other people, Dorhee Ventura Wofford, now 28, and Navaeh Emerlo Don Hill, now 19, also were charged in Ramirez’s death.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
According to an affidavit filed in Flowers’ case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020, to multiple reports of a disturbance or a shooting at 1921 E. Walnut.
Upon arrival, police found Ramirez with one gunshot wound on his left rib cage area and several injuries to his head, one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it, according to the affidavit.
Ramirez was transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
Two women, a then-14-year-old boy and a then-8-year-old boy had also been inside the residence. The teenager told police he woke up after hearing kicking on the front door. He yelled, waking the other three up.
Two people entered the residence and had them sit at the end of the bed and pointed guns at them, saying in Spanish they wanted money.
According to the affidavit, one of the two people told the other that one person was missing and then went into Ramirez’s room. Witnesses said that was when Ramirez was shot. The person in Ramirez’s room came back and told the other they had to go because he had shot someone.
Ramirez talked to the teenager after the two left and said they hit him in the head and shot him in his ribcage, according to the affidavit.
Residents in the neighborhood told police they had seen a silver-colored vehicle parked in front of 1903 E. Walnut with what appeared to be a woman sitting in the car; two men walking toward 1921 E. Walnut; and two men running from the direction of 1921 E. Walnut before getting into the vehicle and leaving.
Based on messages found on Ramirez’s phone, according to the affidavit, it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with Flowers, whose sister was the wife of Ramirez’ employer.
Police contacted Flowers, who admitted during an interview at EPD she had driven her then-boyfriend, Wofford, and another person she knew as “Navy” to 1921 E. Walnut with the intention to commit a robbery, according to the affidavit.
Flowers told police she parked her vehicle down the street at an abandoned house while Wofford and Navy walked toward the residence. The affidavit states Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and, later, a gunshot.
According to the affidavit, Flowers said a short time later, Wofford and Navy ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away, saying, “This was now a murder, not a robbery,” and talking about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him as Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said afterward, she drove Wofford and Navy down to a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City. The next day, she and Wofford dropped Navy off at an unknown location in OKC, the affidavit states. She also said Wofford had made her take her then-5-year-old son with them during the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Flowers said Wofford pointed the gun he got at her and made her drive them to the robbery and stated she didn’t want to do it but was made to. The affidavit states an Aug. 1, 2020, video found on Flowers’ cellphone showed Flowers holding two handguns and having a conversation with an unknown man talking about what she was going to do with the guns.
According to an affidavit filed in Hill’s case, police showed Flowers a photo of Hill during a. Aug. 13, 2020, interview, and she “immediately reacted” and said Hill was Navy.
One of the women, who was pregnant and present the night of Ramirez’ death, provided a victim’s impact statement Thursday, saying her life, as well as her children's lives, have been forever impacted by that night.
“My smallest son ... has no idea what has happened. He now suffers from epilepsy because of the hits I received that night,” an interpreter reading from the statement said. “You think that this is over for me? This will never be over for me. You think that my heart is not destroyed to see that my oldest son ... suffers from fear every night. He has to sleep with me. I write this with my heart that is destroyed. ... I hope that God will forgive you the lives that you destroyed, and I hope that you regret what you have done, because I know you are a mother, as well.”
Flowers will have to serve 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole, receiving credit for time already served, and was ordered to pay court costs; $50 to the victim’s compensation fund; a $150 DNA fee; and $28,538 in jail costs.
Wofford went to trial in May but ended up entering a guilty plea after two full days of a trial to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
As part of Wofford’s plea bargain, he was ordered to testify truthfully in Hill’s trial, which did not occur. A sentencing date for Wofford is set for Sept. 12.
Hill was sentenced June 29 to 40 years, with seven years suspended, with DOC on an amended count of second-degree murder; 20 years on one count of first-degree burglary; 40 years, with seven suspended, on one count of robbery with a weapon; and 20 years on one count of assault while masked. All of his sentences will run concurrently.
