NORTH ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman who pleaded guilty over the summer to eight counts of embezzlement was sentenced this week.
Brandy Emmerson-Smith, 42, was accused in April 2020 of taking more than $300,000 from Memorial Park Cemetery where she worked, and pleaded guilty on July 23. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and due by Sept. 29.
Emmerson-Smith on Wednesday received five years in prison for the first count and was ordered to pay court and jail costs, $136,524 in restitution, money to the victim's compensation fun and a DNA fee.
She received an eight-year sentence, with two years to serve in prison, on the second count to run consecutively to count one, and she received a 10-year suspended sentence on count three, which will run consecutively to count two.
On the remaining five counts, Emmerson-Smith received three more 10-year suspended sentences and two five-year suspended sentences, all of which will run concurrently to count three.
In January 2020, Memorial Park Cemetery board members reported the embezzlement to Enid Police Department, according to a News & Eagle article from April 14, 2020.
The two members said Emmerson-Smith had been making out checks on the cemetery's operations account at Stride Bank without permission or authority and depositing them into her personal banking account since September 2013.
Police were able to take Emmerson-Smith’s bank records and match all the checks reported embezzled from Memorial Park Cemetery with checks deposited into the accounts of Emmerson-Smith and her husband.
The total amount embezzled from the cemetery came to $317,493.84.
