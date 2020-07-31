ENID, Okla. — A 48-year-old Enid woman was arraigned this week on a felony charge of embezzlement that accuses her of taking more than $1,000 from her employer earlier this year.
Elisabeth Diane Swanstrom appeared Thursday, July 30, 2020, in district court for arraignment on the charge, which is punishable by up to two years imprisonment, up to a year in county jail, by a fine of up to $5,000 and restitution. She appeared free on $1,440 bond and was ordered to return to court Aug. 24 for a bond appearance.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Officer Tom Rhyne responded July 27 to Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott, to a report of a theft.
He spoke with the store's asset protection manager who said they'd been investigating Swanstrom, an employee, for embezzlement, according to the affidavit. Swanstrom was employed as a cashier. The manager said they found, beginning April 10, Swanstrom would steal money from the register when someone would pay cash. When the register would open she would put the money in and take some out for herself.
The manager said Swanstrom did this through May 25, when she took some time off of work, according to the affidavit. The manager said the amount taken totaled $1,440. The manager said it was Swanstrom's first day back, and when they questioned her about it she confessed.
The manager provided Rhyne with a statement prepared by Swanstrom, in which she admits to taking the money when she was going through "a difficult time," according to the affidavit. Swanstrom wrote her husband had been fired, and she was struggling to pay bills.
"I do apologize and am sorry," Swanstrom wrote. "I feel and felt bad at the time but also felt no other choice at (the) time."
The affidavit lists the dates and amounts of cash taken, ranging from $20 to $300, and includes 14 incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.