ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman is feeling lucky to be alive after a tree fell through her trailer house, partially landing feet away from her in the bed, during a storm early Thursday morning.
“Physically I’m fine but mentally I’m an emotional wreck,” Kelsey Berkinbile said from a friend’s house Thursday morning.
Berkinbile said she is a night owl and had just went to bed around 2 a.m. when she was woken a few hours later by one of her dog’s yelping as the ceiling fell under the weight of the tree.
Disoriented, she said she crawled under the rubble and found her phone to call for help.
Berkinbile was the only one in the house, besides two dogs, one of which was in a kennel, and they all escaped without any serious injuries.
Enid Fire Department had to remove part of the trailer’s wall to help Berkinbile out of the trailer, located at 2601 N. Monroe, according to a report.
Firefighters re-secured the home with plywood before leaving the scene.
Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director Mike Honisberg said an outflow boundary from the storm produced 60-65 mph winds. He has not received any reports of major damage other than the trailer on North Monroe.
There also was a large tree uprooted and blown over onto a house in the 1300 block of West Oklahoma overnight.
Anyone with damage from the storm can contact Honisberg at (580) 249-5969.
This story is developing and will be updated.
