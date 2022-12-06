ENID, Okla. — Marilyn Kincannon, of Enid, Oklahoma, vividly remembers her experience on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941
Not only was it the day Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, it was the day Enid families invited Army Air Corps members from the newly established airfield southwest of town to come to church with them and to have a Sunday noon dinner in their homes.
“We hosted Johnny, Paul and Chuck,” Kincannon, 90, said.
Her memory of full names has faded, but the impact of that memorable day has remained with her.
In 1941, Enid Chamber of Commerce and city commissioners were actively supporting efforts to build a pilot training school at the new airfield. Nine-hundred men were working on construction at the airfield to build roads, barracks and housing facilities. In the next month, the air school would become an airfield as 825 more enlisted men and 200 training planes were expected to arrive in Enid by Dec. 20, 1941.
Enid Mayor C.L Walker met with Enid businessmen W.L. “Bud” Stephenson and Martin Garber, along with Iva Light of the YWCA, and Lt. Boxley from the airfield to launch the Buddy Plate Club on Dec. 2, 1941. All Army Air Corps members would be invited to sign up to be placed with a family for church and dinner on Sunday, Dec. 7.
“My mother was excited and prepared most of the meal ahead of time on Saturday,” Kincannon said.
Her father, Hugh Jolley, owned an insurance agency in town, and their home was located close to the Champlin Mansion on Sequoyah next to U.S. 81.
“My mother, Cyrol Jolley, set the table in the dining room of our home and had everything ready for our guests the day before the event,” Kincannon said.
She said her family’s home also had a basement with ping pong and pool tables. They were hoping their guests and a few other friends would spend time having fun at their home.
When the day arrived for the Air Corps members to come into Enid, 100 cars went out to the airfield to pick up the 500 men who signed to take part in the Buddy Plate Club.
“We read the paper every day and knew what was going on at the airfield,” Kincannon said. “My family wanted to be a part of welcoming these soldiers to Enid, the First Baptist Church and our home.”
Kincannon, born on Jan., 1, 1932, and an Enid New Year’s baby, was just shy of turning 10 years old, but she remembers the day the Air Corps members visited
“The soldiers and some of their girlfriends were down in the basement having fun playing pool when an officer knocked on our door late that afternoon,” Kincannon said.
She said he delivered the news that Pearl Harbor had been bombed by the Japanese. Kincannon remembers the Air Corps members rushing out to go back to the airfield. The women had to call their parents for rides home.
Kincannon said no one really knew anything about Pearl Harbor, but in the next few days the reality of it being a naval base where 3,000 people died became more of a reality. Army Air Corps facilities also were attacked.
Kincannon said her mother kept up with the three men who came to their home, and they all survived the war.
Lt. Robert Markley was the first pilot who trained at the Enid airfield to become a casualty of the war. He went to prep school in Blackwell and attended Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
Enid Air Corps Basic Flying School started in 1941, officially becoming Enid Army Flying School in February 1942. In May 1943, the Army changed the name to Enid Army Air Field.
After the end of World War II, the War Department inactivated the field on Jan. 31 1947. Later in 1947, the newly created Air Force built permanent bases on some of the temporary World War II sites and reopened the installation as a Enid Air Force Base on Aug. 26 1948.
On July 9 1949, the base was named Vance Air Force Base in honor of Lt. Col. Leon Robert Vance Jr., a native of Enid. Vance posthumously received the Medal of Honor for gallantry in action over France on June 5, 1944. The 3575th Pilot Training Wing (Advanced Multi-Engine) was charged with the care and operation of Vance.
The primary mission at Vance is to train military pilots. More than 400 pilots are trained annually for the Air Force and the United States’ allies.
There are more than 2,600 military and civilian personnel working at Vance, making the base one of Enid’s largest employers. The economic impact on Enid and the surrounding area is reported to be $220 million annually.
