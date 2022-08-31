ENID, Okla. — A 20-year-old Enid woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon for her role in a June 2020 homicide.
Saira Ellen Roberts pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder, receiving the life sentence with the state Department of Corrections for her role in the June 5, 2020, shooting death of 29-year-old Cord Kenneth Allen. iJarrod Lee Bergman, 23, also is charged in the case.
According to an affidavit filed in Roberts’ case, Enid Police Department responded at 10:46 p.m. on June 5, 2020, to 1909 W. Walnut to a report of a bleeding, unresponsive man. The victim, identified as Allen, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by Life EMS personnel.
Officers found six shell casings and a cellphone, later determined to be Allen’s, in the living room area and two Oklahoma driver’s licenses issued to Bergman inside Allen’s vehicle.
Messages on the cellphone between Allen and Bergman, who had been roommates until a disagreement led to Bergman moving out with a lingering dispute between them, indicated Bergman had been at Allen’s house that day.
Other messages showed the two had had several arguments and made threats toward each other, the affidavit states.
A neighbor told police he had spoken with a man, later identified as Bergman, on June 5 who was in Allen’s backyard and driving a black Dodge Dakota, according to the affidavit. At one point, the neighbor saw a silver and black handgun tucked into Bergman’s waistband.
Video surveillance showed Bergman and another subject at the Walnut residence, the affidavit states.
Another man told police he had spoken to Bergman on June 5 and that Bergman gave him a ride in a black Dodge Dakota. Bergman also reportedly showed him a silver and black handgun he had obtained recently for “protection,” according to the affidavit.
Muskogee Police Department was contacted following a tip to see if officers had had any contact with Bergman or Roberts, and an MPD report showed that on June 4, 20202, a disturbance was reported in which a man saw Roberts pull a silver handgun from her waistband and hit him in the stomach before he ran away.
A second MPD report shows a black Dodge Dakota was stolen in Muskogee on June 4. A relative of Roberts’ told police she believed Bergman had stolen the vehicle, saw Bergman with a black and silver handgun and said Bergman made statements indicating he was angry with a person named Cord who lived in Enid, according to the affidavit.
Bergman was arrested in Grant County on June 10, 2020, after being found walking away from the Dodge Dakota, along with Roberts, who was detained. An EPD detective interviewed Roberts at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Roberts described Allen as “being a person who was always there to help other people,” according to the affidavit, but she reportedly showed “no emotion” when the detective told her of Allen’s death.
Roberts said she and Bergman had come from Muskogee to Enid on June 5 to go on a fishing trip and admitted they were driving the Dodge Dakota and had contacted Allen to “check up on him,” according to the affidavit.
She said she and Bergman went to Allen’s house, but he said he could not go fishing, according to the affidavit. The two then left to go get sodas around 8 or 8:30 p.m., the affidavit said. After returning, Roberts said Allen’s truck was gone, and after leaving the pops there, she and Bergman drove around, slept on the side of the road and tried to find a place to camp the next day.
According to the affidavit, Roberts was unable to provide any details about the fishing trip, and no fishing supplies were found in the vehicle. Roberts said they were at Allen’s for about an hour and denied shooting or seeing Allen was shot, but she did admit going into the house with Bergman when they returned with the pops, according to the affidavit.
When the detective asked questions about what Allen was doing when they went into his house, the affidavit stated Roberts would not answer and “just stared off into the distance,” later getting “oddly angry or aggressive” when pressed for details, according to the affidavit.
Roberts denied that Bergman had a gun the day of the murder; that they had shot Allen that night; that she ever dated Allen; and that Allen and Bergman had any disputes or fights, according to the affidavit. She also said she didn’t see Bergman talk to a neighbor or remember him giving anybody a ride.
On June 11, the detective spoke with Bergman, saying in the affidavit there were several differences between his and Roberts’ stories from the night of June 5. Bergman denied having a gun the day of the murder and shooting Allen. He admitted Allen and Roberts had some kind of relationship but denied they had ever dated, according to the affidavit.
The detective later spoke with a relative and former guardian of Roberts, who said Roberts had dated both Allen and Bergman and that she would sometimes “play them off each other to get things she wanted,” according to the affidavit. Roberts told the relative about an event where Bergman had gone to Allen’s house with a shotgun and threatened him regarding Roberts.
The detective spoke with Roberts’ child’s father, who described himself as Allen’s cousin. According to the affidavit, he had custody of their child, and Roberts had contacted and given money to him for their child’s care a few days after Allen’s death, which he said was “odd.” He also said she had been driving a small black truck.
Roberts had apparently gone to Allen sometime before June 5 and “had sex with (Allen),” according to the affidavit. Roberts told Bergman, which apparently angered him.
Roberts told her child’s father about finding Allen asleep inside his residence and said Bergman then shot Allen, according to the affidavit. The child’s father said Roberts “seemed to be laughing about this” while telling him about it.
Allen’s mother and sister read victim impact statements on Wednesday, saying Allen, whom they have “wonderful memories of,” loved sports and, most of all, being a father to his two children.
“It’s been 817 days since I’ve hugged my son and heard his voice,” his mother said. “I’ve cried every one of those days, sometimes all day, but you laughed when you told people he died. Now you’re getting your punishment.”
“We think of Cord every day,” his sister said. “Cord had such a kind heart and was always giving to others over himself. Cord’s favorite thing in the world was being a daddy. I’m heartbroken for my niece and nephew. They will never have the chance to know their father the way I knew him.”
Roberts also was sentenced in two other cases, receiving five years with DOC on a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery and 90 days in the Garfield County jail on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.
The sentences will run concurrently, and Roberts will receive credit for time served and was ordered to pay court costs; $150 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; $20,938 in jail costs; and $1,200 in restitution.
A jury trial for Bergman, who is facing charges of first-degree murder, possessing a firearm after conviction or during probation and intimidation of a witness, is scheduled for Sept. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.