ENID, Okla. — One person was injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2023, in a two-vehicle accident in the 3700 block of East Randolph.
The injured woman was operating a Kubota utility vehicle, according to an Enid Police Department spokesman. The woman was following a skid steer loader heading west on Randolph, when another vehicle swerved to go around and a Suburban following that vehicle hit the Kubota, according to the EPD spokesman, knocking the Kubota into the ditch.
The woman was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, according to EPD. No update on her condition was available Monday night.
