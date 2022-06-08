ENID, Okla. — A 32-year-old Enid woman has been charged with one count of poisoning food with intent to injure.
The felony count filed Tuesday against Ashley Stewart stems from a September 2021 incident at Garfield County Detention Facility.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, investigator Victor Fulton with Garfield County Sheriff's Office arrived at the jail on Sept. 20, 2021, and saw video footage showing a female inmate, later identified as Stewart, in a laundry room.
Stewart went to the corner of the laundry room, grabbed a jug of liquid and unlocked a storage cabinet, the affidavit states. Stewart then reached around one of the open doors and grabbed a cup off a nearby table.
The affidavit states the cup cannot be seen on video with the cabinet doors open, nor can the cup be seen as liquid from the jug is being poured into it. What can be seen is before the cabinet doors are opened, the cup is seen on the table, and there's a small margin of space between the edge of the cabinet and the cup itself. Once the doors to the cabinet are shut — after Stewart allegedly took the cup into the cabinet and poured the liquid into it — the cup is not in the same spot on the table.
Stewart continued working until another female inmate entered the room and handed Stewart a cup. On the video, Stewart can be seen pointing to and directing the woman toward the cup she had allegedly poured the liquid into, the affidavit states.
The woman then left the room and was out of view of the camera, returning to briefly speak with Stewart, who was later seen placing the jug into a closet across the hall, according to the affidavit.
Both the jug and the woman's cup were seized as evidence from GCDF.
Fulton spoke with the woman, who said her cup had been half-full of lemonade- and fruit-punch-flavored Kool-Aid. She was called away to clean an area of the jail, and when she returned to "the trustee tank" where she and Stewart were both housed, she grabbed her cup from the laundry room, according to the affidavit.
The woman said after thinking about it afterward, she realized her cup had been completely full and "not all Kool-Aid" after tasting it, the affidavit states.
Fulton asked the woman if she and Stewart had a disagreement recently, and the woman said on the morning of the incident, they had a disagreement regarding feminine hygiene products, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 21, 2021, Fulton interviewed Stewart, who initially denied tampering with the woman's drink. When Fulton explained there was footage and described the incident as seen on video, Stewart became quiet, the affidavit states.
Stewart told Fulton the incident was not regarding the disagreement but said she was upset about "getting kicked out of the kitchen" and about the other trustees "trying to get her rolled," meaning taken away from trustee status, according to the affidavit.
When asked why she singled out the woman and put the liquid in her cup, Stewart said the woman had been stealing from her cabinet and making her have to go to a detention officer, "making it look like she wasn't doing her job because stuff was missing." Stewart also implied the woman had it out for her "ever since she got back there," the affidavit states.
Stewart told Fulton she believed bleach was in the jug, although the container's label was "LA's Totally Awesome," according to the affidavit. She said she put "a little bit of bleach" in the woman's cup, later saying two capfuls.
The affidavit states Stewart said she wanted to "see her get sick" and knew a camera was in the laundry room, which is why she attempted to pour the liquid into the woman's cup inside the cabinet.
According to online court records, Stewart's bond was set at $7,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.