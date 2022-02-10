ENID, Okla. — A 58-year-old Enid woman denied medical treatment after being burned in a small explosion on Wednesday night.
According to a report from Enid Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:29 p.m. to a trailer park on South Van Buren in reference to a structure fire. The reporting party stated they could see flames and smoke after hearing "a loud boom."
Firefighters made contact with a man, who in a police report said he and the woman had decided to make a pizza and tried to turn on the oven. The man told an Enid Police Department officer that the pilot light was out, so he attempted to light it first before the woman tried. When she did, the oven exploded.
The man said they had not lived there very long and that it was the first time they tried to use the oven, according to the police report.
The explosion disfigured the travel trailer, the EFD report states. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and after exiting, they noticed the woman who was holding a bag of ice on her arm and had burns around her head, neck and face, the back of her head and her arm.
According to the EFD report, Life EMS was called to the scene, but the man and woman had gotten into a vehicle and left the scene. That's when EPD was called to stop the vehicle.
The police report states the vehicle was pulled over near 500 South Pierce, and an officer told the pair that Life EMS was en route to check them out. The woman said she just wanted to go to Walmart and get an aloe plant, and the officer told her she could not leave until Life EMS arrived.
Once Life EMS arrived, the woman told paramedics that she did not want medical treatment and signed an "against medical advice" form, the police report states, and was released from the scene.
According to the EFD report, the cause of the ignition was unintentional and that the fire was confined to the kitchen area.
