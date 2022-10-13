ENID, Okla. — A 26-year-old Enid woman is facing a charge of child neglect after authorities found her and two children to allegedly be living in a camper trailer with no water or electricity.
Armanda Coulson was charged with the felony Wednesday.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded to the 2000 block of East Randolph on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, after someone reported hearing a child "'crying and screaming' for several hours," believing it was coming from a camper trailer parked behind a residence.
At one of the two "dilapidated and extremely run-down" camper trailers behind a residence, an officer made contact with Coulson, who said the noise reported had been one of her two children whom she had been "'discipling'" for "'acting up,'" the affidavit states.
The officer saw that both children, ages 2 and 3, were "covered in dirt," according to the affidavit, and saw a single, bare mattress on the camper trailer's floor that was surrounded by assorted trash and covered in dirty laundry and an "innumerable amount of flies and other insects swarming around inside."
According to the affidavit, Department of Human Services was called, and authorities learned from speaking with Coulson that there was almost no food, water electricity or active plumbing inside the camper trailer.
After being placed in investigative detention, Coulson said they had been at the camper trailer for one night and only staying there because the floors were being replaced at their normal residence, according to the affidavit.
Coulson said she had cooked hotdogs for the children that morning, and an officer saw a grill in the back yard, as well as an open package of hotdogs on the ground with flies swarming it, the affidavit states. Coulson confirmed there was no electricity inside the camper trailer and that the plumbing was not working.
Coulson was arrested on a complaint of child neglect, and the DHS caseworker spoke with the children, who disclosed they had been staying at the camper trailer for "'awhile'" and that Coulson had made them use a Styrofoam cup as a bathroom.
A follow-up was conducted at the residence Coulson said she and the children previously lived at, and an occupant confirmed they had lived there but had left approximately one week before and said the floors were not being replaced.
A search warrant was served at the camper trailer, and inside, EPD found a large amount of trash, two containers fill of urine, flies swarming another open package of hotdogs and hamburger buns, larvae and maggots near the food and in the bathroom and a toilet filled with human feces, as well as a Styrofoam cup filled with human feces outside.
