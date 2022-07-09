ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old Enid woman is facing a child neglect charge, along with two other drug-related charges.
Stephanie Murphy was charged Wednesday with one count of child neglect, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murphy’s bond was set at $20,000.
On June 29, officers for Enid Police Department and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were both conducting surveillance on a residence on East Birch when they saw a silver truck, which was identified belonging to the driver, Brett Seiger, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Murphy walked up to the truck, and Seiger entered the residence. The two then again approached the truck and began manipulating something in the truck’s bed, according to the affidavit.
A traffic stop was conducted on the silver truck for a traffic violation by a GCSO sergeant, and a K-9 deputy was called to the scene. An open air sniff was conducted with the K-9 on the truck, and the K-9 gave a positive alert, the affidavit states.
While searching the vehicle, deputies saw a small magnetic box in the bed of the truck. According to the affidavit, Seiger said Murphy and another man had placed the box, which contained 6.6 grams of a white, crystal-like substance, in the truck. Drug paraphernalia was also found.
After a warrant for the residence was obtained, Karlos Shaver and another woman were detained in the house.
Murphy reportedly exited the back door of the residence with a young child and was detained in the backyard.
Gun ammunition, a small, silver box containing 0.5 grams of a substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and glass pipes with burnt residue were found inside a room in the residence. Murphy identified the room as hers, according to the affidavit.
She also told officers she had a gun but that Shaver had it.
While searching the southwest corner of the room, officers found a glass pipe with burnt residue in the closet next to a laundry basket containing children’s clothing, as well as a handgun that had been reported stolen on top of the clothing.
The Department of Human Services was notified because of an underaged child being in the house, and temporary custody of the child was given to a relative.
Seiger was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a CDS and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and Shaver was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
The other woman detained in the residence was arrested on an active warrant and on a complaint of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, the affidavit states, but has not been charged as of Friday, according to online court records.
