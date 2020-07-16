ENID, Okla. — A 63-year-old woman was charged this week with blackmail and other crimes after threatening to send nude photos of a man to his family, friends and employer unless he paid her $2,000.
Esperanza Alba Kavelman was charged Tuesday with felony counts of blackmail and violation of Oklahoma statute by computer. She also was charged with misdemeanor counts of harassing and threatening electronic communication and petty larceny.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by Enid Police Department Officer Tyler Evans, a man reported to police July 7 he was being blackmailed.
The man told Evans about seven months ago he began dating Kavelman. He said they are both from El Paso, Texas, and moved to Enid when he got a job here, according to the affidavit. Since moving, the man said he believed Kavelman had started to change, and two have been involved in a couple of domestic situations.
The man said on July 4 he and Kavelman were at Buffalo Wild Wings. He said Kavelman took his cellphone from him and went to the restroom, according to the affidavit. He said Kavelman was in the bathroom for a while and came out after he had paid and went outside the restaurant.
The man said he asked for his phone back and Kavelman said she'd broken it, according to the affidavit. When they got home, the man said Kavelman told him she'd used her phone to take pictures of the nude pictures on his missing phone.
Kavelman told the man she was going to send the pictures to everyone he knows unless he gave her $2,000 so she could go back to El Paso, according to the affidavit. She also demanded the man, or his mother, pay monthly for her to have an apartment there. The man said he told Kavelman he would do that if she deleted the pictures. Kavelman refused and said she hid her phone at a neighbor's house.
The man showed Evans text messages from Kavelman containing screen shots of the nude photos, according to the affidavit. The man said the messages threatened to send the pictures to everyone he knows, including his parents.
One of the messages asked, not in a direct translation, how his parents would feel seeing those pictures, according to the affidavit. Another message contained a screenshot of the contact information for the man's boss. Kavelman also threatened to post the pictures to Facebook for everyone to see.
Kavelman sent multiple messages asking the man for $2,000 and an apartment, according to the affidavit.
Kavelman faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000 on the blackmail charge and up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000 on the violation of Oklahoma statute charge.
