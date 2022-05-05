ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman was charged on Tuesday after reportedly attempting to take a young girl from a local park last week.
Veronica Perez, 40, is facing charges of alleged attempted kidnapping and obstructing an Enid Police Department officer after being arrested near Champion Park on April 26.
Perez was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility. According to online court records, her bond was set at $100,000.
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the case, EPD responded to a call on the 900 block of East Chestnut after being told a woman, wearing tan pants and a black-and-white hoodie, was attempting to take children while claiming to be their mother.
Officer James McFadden located Perez, who matched the description given but said she would not talk with McFadden and tried to walk away. When asked if she was trying to take children, Perez denied it and again said she was leaving, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, McFadden told Perez she was not free to go, and Perez stated she was a Border Patrol agent and that McFadden “was not allowed to be in her country.”
A woman then told McFadden that Perez had been talking to children and “saying strange things” near her residence earlier. Perez again said she was going to leave.
Perez started pulling away when McFadden tried to place handcuffs on her, so McFadden pushed her toward a chain-link fence, but Perez kept trying to pull away. McFadden forced her to the ground to try and gain control. Sgt. Tyler Evans was called to the scene, and Perez was placed under arrest.
A woman and her granddaughter walked up from the 700 block of North Ninth and told police the 9-year-old girl had been playing at Champion Park when Perez approached the girl, grabbed her arm and then said the girl’s mother was dead and that Perez was now her mother, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Perez eventually stopped trying to take her granddaughter away and went and laid down on the front porch of a vacant residence on West Chestnut. The woman said Perez walked back to the park and again attempted to pull the 9-year-old by her arm, still saying the girl’s mother was dead, before police arrived.
