Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&