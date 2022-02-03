ENID, Okla. — The attorney who'd been representing the city of Enid in its final condemnation cases for the Kaw Lake water pipeline project has left his firm.
Danny Williams requested to withdraw as the counsel of record, according to motions Williams filed at the end of January in district courts of Garfield and Osage counties. Garfield County Judge Tom Newby granted the motion on Jan. 31.
William, who had worked for Tulsa law firm Conner & Winters LLP since 2017, is moving his practice to another firm, according to the filings, but the city of Enid wished to continue being represented by Conner & Winters. Daniel E. Gomez, another attorney at the firm, would enter appearances in the city’s two remaining condemnation cases.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city has been notified that Williams was leaving, but said the city hasn’t officially committed to retaining Gomez.
“That may not be a final answer,” Gilbert said Thursday. “The city will make a determination who’s going to represent us.”
A mediation hearing over an award for a property condemnation in Garfield County is scheduled for Feb. 21, following a Feb. 14 scheduling order in county court.
The city is disputing a $2.755 million award amount that a group of court-appointed appraisers determined as just compensation for Robert Anderson’s property in June 2021.
With no injunction in place, project engineers are able to begin construction on the Garber area property as the legal challenges continue.
A judge in Osage County, however, has yet to rule on the condemnation of landowner’s property, in another legal dispute that's lasted for years. A temporary injunction keeping workers from entering the land has prevented construction from starting until, presumably, a decision is made.
Since 2020, Williams, on behalf of the city of Enid, had filed petitions to condemn seven properties in Garfield County and one in Noble County for the city’s Kaw Lake project pipeline.
Under state condemnation law, a district court judge appoints a group of three independent commissioners to value the condemned property and any associated damages, which the petitioner — in this case, the city of Enid — then pays the landowner as “just compensation.”
Gilbert said Enid city commissioners were aware that Williams had withdrawn.
Commissioners and city staff met in an hours-long, closed executive session during a regular meeting on Tuesday to discuss the various Kaw Lake legal cases.
Easements on 230 total parcels of land from Kaw Lake to Enid are needed for the pipeline portion of the project.
The city also has yet to acquire four other remaining easements from the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, Gilbert said. He said talks with the Ponca Tribe are ongoing to acquire the tracts of land from tribal members.
Easement acquisitions are handled through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ local agency in Pawnee.
The city began discussions with the tribe as far back as 2018 to help identify and make contact with tribal member landowners.
Budgeted at roughly $317 million total, the Kaw Lake Water Supply program is the largest project in the city of Enid’s history.
