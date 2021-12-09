NORTH ENID, Okla. — More than 50 people again filled the Chisholm Public Schools conference room Wednesday as the district’s board of education decided against approving the only bid to develop a five-year strategic plan for the district.
Chisholm has so far only received one proposal from Oklahoma State School Board Association to develop a five-year strategic plan for the school district, board members were told.
At a reported cost of $40,000, OSSBA would first take input from stakeholders (staff, parents and students), then create goal areas and objectives, develop five-year action steps and finally implement the plan at Chisholm’s three schools. The initial three-stage development process takes eight to 12 months, according to OSSBA.
Dr. Dustin Baylor, the newest elected board member, said waiting until January’s regular board meeting would allow the board to get more input from the Chisholm community.
Superintendent Chad Broughton said he’d reach out to OSSBA to present at the Jan. 5 meeting.
School districts in Duncan, Guymon, Grove, Miami and Muskogee have been recipients of completed “continuous strategic improvement” plans, according to OSSBA’s website.
Baylor said he would prefer the district do the same methodology itself at much less of a cost, while other board members disagreed.
“We could try to do it ourselves, but that’s like me trying to fix myself when I’m sick … and finally have to go to the doctor,” board member Geri Ayers said. “We better go to the professionals.”
Talks on developing a strategic plan had been going on for the last nearly five years that Drew Ewbank has been on the board. He said discussions began seriously taking shape three years ago when the district first received superintendent surveys and Broughton came aboard as superintendent.
COVID-19 delayed those plans for a year, but recent resignations plus reported threats of additional ones at Chisholm Elementary School sparked renewed interest in determining the future of the district.
Nearly 100 Chisholm community members attended last week’s regular meeting largely in support of two kindergarten teachers who’d resigned in protest of the school’s atmosphere.
One Chisholm parent, who asked not to be identified, said elementary teachers told her that after having gone to last week’s meeting, they were discouraged by the administration from also attending Wednesday’s meeting.
Meeting attendees — again sitting on the floor, standing against walls and spilling into the hallway — weren’t allowed to address the board Wednesday. State and local board policies prohibit public comment at special meetings, which aren’t part of a board’s regular annual meeting schedule.
“And now all of a sudden, we have a roomful of people who want to express their concerns to us but can’t do that because of the way we do our meetings, and so to kick the can down the road, what I’m telling everybody in the room is, ‘We’re just gonna talk about it at another time,’” Ewbank said. “I don’t think we have time for that. … And we’ve got to get started sooner than later.”
Baylor said he preferred not to have a “knee-jerk reaction” after a single meeting with a single bid submission without a presentation.
Ewbank then was the sole “no” vote on a motion from Ayers to solicit additional bids to have for the regular January board meeting — rather than accept the single OSSBA submission.
Ewbank currently is facing three challengers in re-election for his Office 2 seat.
Eric Edwards, Amy Jefferies and Mike Long all declared their candidacies at the Garfield County Election Board on Wednesday, the final filing date for next year’s regular local elections. Ewbank filed his candidacy Tuesday.
With the primary election set for Feb. 8, 2022, the general election for all two-candidate school board races in Garfield County will be April 5.
