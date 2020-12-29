The Enid area could see some snow and freezing rain this week, according to National Weather Service.
Wednesday could see snow early, mainly before noon. The chance of precipitation is 30%, and new snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, according to NWS.
The high Wednesday is expected to be near 37, with a gusty north wind, according to NWS.
More rain, snow and freezing rain is in the forecast Thursday through Friday night.
According to NWS, there is a 40% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after noon Thursday, with an 80% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Thursday night.
New Year's Day will see a 30% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before noon, with a 20% chance of rain and snow Friday night, according to NWS, becoming all snow after midnight.
The high Thursday is expected to be around 36, with a low of 27.
NWS expects a 40% chance of snow before noon Friday. The high Friday is forecast to be near 36, with a low Friday night of 24, according to NWS.
Skies should be sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs in the 40s.
