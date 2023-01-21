Winter Chautauqua will return in person Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with workshops and an evening presentation at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph.
Karen Vuranch, scholar, storyteller, actress and writer, will portray Clara Barton, humanitarian and founder of the American Red Cross. Vuranch has a M.A. in humanities and is retired from Concord University. She weaves together a love of history, a passion for stories and a sense of community in her performances. She is known for her living history presentations of famous American women.
There will be two workshops Feb. 4:
• 10:30 a.m. — “Is War the Mother of Invention?”
• Noon — Brown Bag “Warrior Women: American Women in Combat.”
The main presentation will be at 7 p.m.
All Winter Chautauqua events are presented free of charge.
In addition to the Feb. 4 events, Vuranch will present Chautauqua in the Schools, giving two Chautauqua-style programs per day for two weeks in Enid and area schools.
This year marks th 16th year for Chautauqua in the Schools. This Chautauqua program provides a visiting scholar who gives a Chautauqua-style character presentation in schools that is age-appropriate for students.
In 2020, prior to the pandemic, more than 4,600 high school, middle school and upper elementary school students were educated and entertained.
The mission of Enid Chautauqua is to inspire the Enid-area present and future generations by furthering their understanding of history in an entertaining, enlightening and educational way.
Sponsors are Northwestern, the Harris Foundation, Park Avenue Thrift and Enid Arts Council .
