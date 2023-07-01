ENID, Okla. — RSVP Enid on Friday held its Lip Sync Battle to raise awareness for the work the volunteers at RSVP do to help senior citizens in the Enid area.
First place was awarded to the Merry Murderesses; second place was awarded to Never Too Old to Do What You Love; and third place was awarded to YBling Trilogy.
The People's Choice award went to the Merry Murderesses.
Enid Fire Department was the recipient of the Slay It Don't Spray It award.
For information or to get involved with RSVP, go to rsvpenid.org.
