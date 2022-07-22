ENID, Okla. — After 15 years of operations, Wings to Go will close next month.
Brian Hacker, owner of Wings to Go, said in a release he had decided not to renew his lease or business license, but wanted to notify staff and the public well in advance, he said.
Wings To Go Enid will cease operations sometime the week of Aug. 9, Hacker said.
He said his plan is operate with wings (including boneless), sauces and fries until they run out, likely until Aug. 11 or 12.
Beginning Aug. 1, Wings to Go will limit some operations and delivery hours as they are low staffed, Hacker said.
Hacker said it was a tough decision to close the store, but in the current economy with increasing cost of goods and increases in every aspect of business, it has become difficult to see a way forward, he said.
“All current staff are 100% hirable, trainable and great folks,” Hacker said. “Several were told months ago to start looking for jobs, several were told yesterday so they have time to seek employment as well.”
The Hacker family will remain in Enid. He encouraged people to support local businesses.
“I have an amazing wife that has carried the financial family load for quite some time,” Hacker said. “It is time for me to find a job and help more than I have been able to this last year. My entire family is sad to say goodbye to this adventure, but it is time to move forward. Thank you Enid. We have been blessed for the last 15 years, made many friends and have had great times.”
