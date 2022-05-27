ENID, Okla. — The community is invited to attend the 2022 Wine Tour, hosted as an annual fundraiser by Community Development Support Association (CDSA).
The event will be 7 p.m. June 10 and will feature food and wine pairings from the United States, France, Vietnam, Spain and Turkey.
The cost of admission is $75 per person and includes all food and wine. CDSA also offers a limited number of $40 tickets for people under the age of 40. Regular-priced tickets can be purchased at www.cdsaok.org or at The Non-Profit Center, 122 S. Independence. Under 40 tickets can be purchased only in person. Proceeds from the event will benefit CDSA’s early childhood programs.
“This is our annual fundraising event and it’s usually sold out,” said Cheri Ezzell, CDSA executive director. “This is not the kind of event where you sit in one place. Instead, attendees move from country to country, sampling the food and wine offered.”
The year’s event also will provide a sneak preview of an exhibition, "The Freedom Train, Across the Heart of America." The exhibit formally opens June 14 at The Non-Profit Center.
The exhibit includes more than 100 objects from historical documents, period artworks, to rare photographs of the American Heritage Foundation’s Freedom Train traveling exhibit that toured the United States decades ago, stopping in Enid in 1948.
