AMES, Okla. — Authorities are looking into what caused a wind turbine to collapse in Major County.
Ames Fire Chief Mike Willey, who lives a mile away from where the turbine stood, said he heard a thud and called Ames Volunteer Fire Department at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
The turbine is located at Maverick Wind Farm, 3 miles east of Ames and 1.5 miles south of the intersection of county roads 274 and 55.e
Wind farm owner Invenergy directed questions about the turbine to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
No injuries were reported from the downed turbine, PSO spokesperson Wayne Greene said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
“Engineers and safety team members will thoroughly assess the situation in coordination with local officials,” Greene said.
