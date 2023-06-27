ENID, Okla. — A privately owned airplane flipped over at Enid Woodring Regional Airport between 8-9 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023, as storms packing strong winds moved through the area.
Airport Director Keston Cook said it was a plane owned by a person who owns a private hangar with multiple aircraft. He said the plane that flipped over was not in the care of Woodring.
Cook said the plane was in its chocks, and an unexpected gust of wind Tuesday morning caused the plane to rock out of the chocks and flip over. The Oklahoma Mesonet site at Breckenridge recorded a top wind gust of 58 mph on Tuesday. No injuries occurred.
Cook said the location of the plane was between two hangars, which in times of high wind, can create a wind tunnel effect, and may have aided in the plane flipping over. As of Tuesday afternoon, people were working to flip the plane upright so the damage can be assessed.
Cook said in times of high wind, there are protocols in place to help ensure that planes are safe and tied down.
“If someone that flies in that is in the care of the airport, you have two options," Cook said. "One is you can go inside the hangar, which helps the problem obviously. The second is tie downs, which are the Ts that are on the pavement and they help the aircraft line up to park, and at each end of the line there is an anchor point to use ratchet straps to strap the plane down.”
