National Weather Service has issues a wind chill advisory for most of Northwest Oklahoma for 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday.
Wind chill values of minus 10 could be expected, according to NWS. The advisory area includes Garfield, Grant, Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward and Blaine counties.
"The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the advisory reads. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves."
Sunny skies are expected in the Enid area on Wednesday, with a high of 41, according to NWS. North wind of 7-11 mph will switch to the southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday night, though, will be partly cloudy with a low around 11. An east wind of 8-13 mph will switch to the north after midnight and increase to 18-23 mph, with gusts to 34 mph. That will push the wind child down to minus 3, according to NWS.
The high Thursday under sunny skies is expected to be around 23. The strong, gusty north wind will decrease to 8-13 mph in the afternoon.
