ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma may skate by any significant precipitation but the area will not escape the cold and below zero wind chils, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022, Garfield County was receiving the trailing edge of a storm system that was dumping ice and snow in central and eastern parts of the state.
Some sleet and snow had fallen in parts of Northwest Oklahoma, but the NWS forecast calls for less than half an inch of accumulation. There is a 40% chance of snow showers and sleet before 2 p.m. for the Enid area, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 21.
A strong north-northeast wind sustained at 11-16 mph and gusting to 24 mph will make it feel like it is -8, according to the NWS. A wind chill advisory was in effect for all of Northwest Oklahoma through Wednesday evening.
A 30% chance of snow, with a mix of sleet, continues overnight after 1 a.m., with a low around 15 and a northeast wind at 8-11 mph. Forecasters are again calling for less than a half-inch accumulation.
That weather pattern continues into Thursday, with a 40% chance of snow and sleet before 10 a.m. and then freezing rain and snow through early afternoon. The high temperature on Thursday is forecasted at 28. Skies will clear by overnight on Thursday.
Temperatures will start to climb on Friday, topping the freezing mark for a high before reaching close to 60 on Sunday, according to the NWS forecast.
