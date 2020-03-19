ENID, Okla. — National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for western, northern and portions of central Oklahoma.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected during the day, according to the advisory. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.
Fire danger is near critical in western Oklahoma, according to NWS.
NWS recommends using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. for Enid, with a high near 74.
Tonight's forecast is for increasing clouds, with a low around 33. South to southwest wind will be sustained at 17-26 mph and become north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday is forecast as mostly sunny, with a high near 46 and a north wind at 15-22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Friday night skies are forecast mostly clear, with a low around 26. North-northeast winds 7 to 11 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.