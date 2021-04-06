ENID, Okla. — National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of north central Oklahoma from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as south winds are expected to gust as high as 45 mph Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Winds will be sustained at 20-25 mph, according to the NWS, which could blow around unsecured objects and results in falling tree limbs damaged in previous storms. Drivers are advised to use caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and residents should secure outdoor objects.
Cities in the advisory include Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Enid, Kingfisher, Hennessey and Okarche. The remainder of Northwest Oklahoma is in a hazardous weather outlook, with storms possible in the area tonight, according to the NWS.
“There is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, mainly across north central Oklahoma, with a threat of hail up to the size of half dollars and damaging winds,” the NWS states on its website.
Wind speeds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity also raises the possibility of fires, according to NWS. Residents of the area are advised to refrain from burning and to be careful when dealing with any machinery that can trigger fires.
The daily weather forecast calls for a 20 percent change of storms tonight for the Enid area, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 80 and a low of 47. High winds will continue throughout the evening and into Wednesday, with gusts into the 30s, according to NWS.
Skies will clear on Wednesday, with a high in the low- to mid-60s, as winds switch to the northwest, and a low of 43 Wednesday might, the NWS forecast states.
