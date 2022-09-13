ENID, Okla. — Willow View United Methodist Church members voted Tuesday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
The vote was 137 yes, 41 no and 8 to abstain, or 73% voting to disaffiliate. Two-thirds, or 67%, of votes were needed.
According to information provided to members of the congregation, Willow View’s “reasons of conscience” include seeing the divide between perspectives of UMC congregations at the 2019 General Conference over the issue of homosexuality, as well as seeing it as a time to forge its own path whether with a different denomination or staying independent.
“As faithful followers of Jesus, we are conscience-bound to cease our participation in the dysfunction evident within the UMC by any means available to us,” a letter to congregation members states.
Three speeches for and three against were allowed, with members of the congregation sharing their thoughts. Those in favor of disaffiliation spoke about needing to be able to worship the core tenets of God’s word in the Bible. Those against disaffiliation spoke about the church not feeling as welcoming as in the past and not enough information on disaffiliation being provided.
The congregation voted to request ratification from the Oklahoma Annual Conference for disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church. Having voted to disaffiliate, the request will be taken up at the Oklahoma United Methodist Church Special Annual Conference in October. It will need to be approved by a majority vote of the Board of Trustees, and the disaffiliation will take place 14 days later. The church will be known as Willow View Church until a decision is made about joining another denomination or becoming independent.
Willow View began exploring disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church due to theological differences with the national leadership. According to information provided to members of the church, Willow View saw “a denomination becoming increasingly accepting of clergy, including bishops, who diminish the authority of Scripture. Some are known to deny the divinity and resurrection of Jesus Christ along with other key tenets of our faith. Understandably, these theological differences have led to a tremendous decline in our denomination, and we feel the need to forge a new path for Willow View Church.”
The United Methodist Church’s Book of Discipline has long been the basis for decisions made by congregations. There is a belief that the United Methodist Church has not had enough consequences for those who disobey the Book of Discipline.
The first definition of homosexuality was introduced into the Book of Discipline in 1972, and additions were made over the years that led to prohibiting same sex weddings. There have been calls to remove the restrictions over the past 50 years, but the issue of homosexuality has split congregations, with some members against, some members for and some who are somewhere in between when it comes to the definition of homosexuality in relation to the Bible.
At the 2016 First United Methodist General Conference, the Council of Bishops was tasked with finding a resolution to the division. A diverse group was put together called “The Commission on the Way Forward,” which produced three recommendations: the One Church Plan, the Correctional Conference Plan and the Traditional Plan.
All three options were presented at the General Conference in 2019, with the Traditional Plan passing by a 53%-47% margin. With the division still apparent, the Book of Discipline was amended with the addition of a paragraph that provided individual churches a chance to disaffiliate up through October 2023.
In January 2020, a group of nine bishops and members of conservative, centrist and progressive groups created a proposal to allow congregations and conferences to leave the UMC via a “graceful exit” that would allow leaving with ownership of church property. It also would allow congregations and conferences to leave the church without being in disagreement with the Book of Discipline on human sexuality.
These were set to be discussed at the 2020 General Conference, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Conference is normally held every four years, but has not been held since 2019, with the 2020 conference being pushed back to at least 2024. If the 2020 General Conference still is held, delegates elected for that conference still will serve, but if the 2020 General Conference is canceled, new delegates will be elected to serve.
In February 2022, the Judicial Council ruled that “reasons of conscience” for a church voting on disaffiliation should not be questioned by trustees of an annual conference.
The Willow View Administrative Council in June voted 11-0 to move forward on a discernment process about disaffiliating. On Aug. 23, the Rev. Dr. Carol Cook Moore, district superintendent, and the Rev. Tish Malloy led an informational meeting on the disaffiliation process at Willow View.
Malloy on Tuesday said there have been 26 churches vote for disaffiliation. She said she wasn’t that surprised about seeing the 26 churches deciding to hold votes.
Three different fees will be paid upon disaffiliation. Apportionments from 2022 and an additional year must be paid. The liability for unfunded pension liability has been allocated to the local churches by the Oklahoma Annual Conference.
The Oklahoma United Methodist Church has provided supplemental health benefit liability to retired clergy, which has been projected out as a future liability and allocated it to local churches. An exact amount to be paid for pension and liability will not be finalized until the October Annual Conference. Pastor Mark McAdow will not lose his pension if he or the church leaves the UMC, and the church will be able to retain its property if it meets requirements for disaffiliation.
It is projected the church would pay approximately $366,542, which will be paid with existing funds and a short-term loan.
