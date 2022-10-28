“Ready, Set, GO!!!” is the theme for the 2022 Fall Festival at Willow View Methodist Church in Enid.
The free Halloween evening event is designed to appeal to families and children. Activities include inflatable games and numerous other carnival-style games to engage children of all ages and abilities. Candy and prizes will be awarded to all participants, and cotton candy will be handed out as well.
Fall Festival will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Willow View Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue. The public is invited, and ample parking is available at the church, located two blocks west of Oakwood and Purdue.
“We want people to show up and see that church can include a lot of fun activities,” said Ashley Kiper, director of children’s ministries at Willow View.
Halloween costumes are optional. Both inside and outside games and activities will be included to avoid congestion.
