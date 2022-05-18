Recognizing the challenges and changes over the decades, Willow View United Methodist Church of Enid will celebrate 120 years of ministry with special activities on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
What began with 30 people gathered in a Garfield County courtroom in 1902 now exists as almost 500 members worshipping in a contemporary church structure on an acreage at 3525 W. Purdue, about two blocks west of Oakwood and Purdue in northwest Enid.
“We want to recognize the significance of this ministry. What we do today is rooted in decades of people and programs past, and it’s destined to impact our community and world for decades to come,” said the Rev. Mark McAdow, senior pastor at Willow View. “Come join the fun as we celebrate God’s faithfulness.”
Anniversary activities will include a combined worship service at 10 a.m. with a “traditional Sunday dinner” following in the church Family Life Center. Former Willow View pastors and worship leaders have been invited, and former pastor Mike Jared will preach the Sunday sermon. Jared was Willow View pastor from 1991 to 1997. Activities are open to anyone, with a special invitation to current and former Willow View members. Church milestones and highlights over the past 120 years will be featured in a video presentation, and commemorative memorabilia will be given away.
Willow View United Methodist Church has a long and storied history. From the beginning days before statehood, to a devastating fire, through four name changes and multiple locations, Willow View UMC continues striving to make disciples of Jesus Christ. Over the decades, the church has had more than 1,500 different members.
In 1902, First United Brethren Church was built at Maple and Boulevard, and the fledgling congregation grew to about 150. That first church building was sold in 1924 and a new one located at Maple and Jefferson. Membership would reach 872 by 1937. After the Evangelical and United Brethren churches merged in 1946, the church was renamed Evangelical United Brethren Church.
On Feb. 23, 1951, the church was almost destroyed by a fire. The church was rebuilt in 1953 and would grow to become by far the largest EUB church in Oklahoma.
In 1968, EUB merged with the Methodist denomination, and the local church was renamed Central United Methodist Church. The one problem was the newly renamed church was only a block away from First United Methodist Church, which caused a steep decline in attendance. In 1982, plans were made to relocate to the current location at 3525 W. Purdue. On Feb. 25, 1985, a little less than 100 parishioners proceeded in a caravan to the new church, now Willow View United Methodist Church, complete with the stained glass windows from the old church.
“Willow View on Purdue” expanded substantially in membership, and a $1.5 million addition including a 470-seat worship center was completed in 2004.
“Today we stand on the shoulders of those first 30 people of Enid United Brethren Church as we strive to be and make disciples of Jesus, now and in the next 120 years of ministry at Willow View,” McAdow said. “May we be a blessing to future generations as the former generations have been to us.”
Coordinators of the anniversary celebration are Brian and Kitty King. Coordinators of the meal, with catered entrée, are Irene Clem and Evelyn Allen.
