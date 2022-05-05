ENID, Okla. — Willow Road Christian Church has a new pastor, who said the church is rooted by truth and strengthened in grace.
Pastor Ryan Nelson began in February at Willow Road, 729 W. Willow, right after he left Emmanuel Enid, where he served as youth pastor for a little more than two years.
Nelson and his wife Chloe and their son Ryan Jr. have been in Enid since 2015, serving in various ministry capacities over the years.
The 64-year-old church had less than 30 members, but since February, has nearly tripled in size. Initially, Nelson decided not to take a full salary until the church could afford it, but within two weeks, they had 90 people in attendance, he said.
“When you come on the right Sunday and look out here, it looks like the United Nations,” Nelson said. “We have different ethnicities and ages represented here. You have people here who are 90, sitting next to people who are 20, letting their kid crawl in between their legs. This is how God intended people to be, not segregated but as one body, united.”
Nelson detailed how he preaches, going verse by verse, saying how they always will be talking about God’s grace, love and mercy. He emphasized that liturgies and doctrines don’t define what they preach, but the word of God alone.
“We accept all people here,” Nelson said. “We are a non-denominational church. People drive by and see the ‘Christian church’ and think we are Disciples of Christ. Now that I am here, we are non-denominational. We accept many opinions and views.”
From youth pastor to senior pastor, Nelson was mentored by Wade Burleson and continues to meet with him. Members of Willow Road’s elder board said Burleson himself came out to an elder meeting to recommend Nelson as their new pastor.
“I am cut from the same cloth as pastor Wade Burleson,” Nelson said. “He is and always will be a great mentor. I guess now he might be Congressman Wade. But being a pastor is a verb not a noun. So he will always be my pastor.”
Renovations, fundraising
When Nelson started at Willow Road, there were two children attending the church, now that number is up to 30. He anticipates the number will reach 60 over the next few months.
Now, the church is looking at building a large playground. Nelson said they took donations for the new playground last Sunday and already have received $10,000. Call Willow Road at (580) 234-2119 to donate or for more information.
“We want a playground that can hold 60 to 100 kids,” Nelson said. “Our goal is to have a safe place for kids to fellowship and learn about the Lord.”
Physically, the church has received some touch-ups too. Many of the church’s rooms were outdated or used for storage, but now have been cleaned up for multiple uses.
The sanctuary, the foyer, the youth room, the nursery and many of the study areas have been redecorated or renovated in some capacity.
“Last Sunday, we had a potluck in our fellowship hall and it was so full that we filled every chair and every table and people had to wait until someone was done eating so they could get a chair,” Nelson said. “That’s a wonderful thing in a church like this, because this church has been here since the ‘50s. You don’t want a church like that to die, it’s got a lot of history.”
Several longtime church members shared their thoughts about their new pastor and changes happening in the church, saying they appreciate how many people are coming to church.
Teni Sharpe has attended the church since she was a child and now is church secretary.
“I am enjoying Ryan,” Sharp said. “I love seeing the changes. I love seeing people here again. We were down to 25 to 28 people, now we are seeing around 100. Just seeing kids here, up and down the halls. It’s good.”
“Even though there are a lot of changes happening, we don’t want to forget about the 20 people who were here,” Nelson said. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing. We have to stand on their shoulders and applaud them for allowing us to do what we do here.”
