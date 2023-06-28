Willow Road Christian Church has changed its name to House of Grace.
The non-denominational church is located at 729 W. Willow.
Pastor Ryan Nelson began in February 2022 at the church after leaving Emmanuel Enid, where he served as youth pastor for a little more than two years.
Nelson and his wife Chloe and their son, Ryan Jr., have been in Enid since 2015, serving in various ministry capacities over the years.
"In the House of Grace, there are ministries dedicated to serving the community," Nelson said in a letter about the name change. "Volunteers extend a helping hand to those in need, offering food, clothing and shelter to the homeless and downtrodden. The House of Grace becomes a beacon of hope, shining the light of God's grace into the darkest corners of Enid."
Sunday worship is at 10:30 a.m., with Sunday Community Groups meeting at 9:15 a.m.
