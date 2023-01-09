Organizers of the second year of The One Christ Tree closed out the season by recognizing the people involved in the project and also saying “big changes are coming” next year.
About 40 people came out to participate in the closing ceremony, which took place Sunday evening.
Kyle Williams, the major funder of the project, also thanked the city of Enid for its help in bringing the project to life.
“The City of Enid really does support this event,” Williams said. “They work with us, and we want to say thank you. This could not happen in many communities, in fact most communities this could not happen.”
Williams also thanked all who “prayed for this event and for the wind to be lighter this year.” The inaugural event last year had several struggles with high winds that even blew the top of the tree off. This year, however, the tree did not have any major issues.
“As we wind down and put an official close to this year’s The One, we will turn the lights off on the Christ Tree for a second year,” he said. “Now, however, the nation and the world has heard the only Christmas tree dedicated to Jesus is in the city of Enid and the great state of Oklahoma.”
He said he believes the event will continue to grow.
“Be looking for big changes for The One next year,” Williams said, although he did not elaborate on what those changes will be.
“Each year our team of volunteers has learned more about what works and a lot about what doesn’t work. As we endeavor to build a world-class event, next year you can expect big changes and the planning has already begun for 2023.”
Lighting marshal Ann Price came on stage to help lead the crowd in singing Silent Night before shutting off the power to the tree.
The One opened on Nov. 25 during Lights Up the Plains and has been continuously lit since that time. The tree did experience a few minor power disruptions.
Sunday night concluded the city’s holiday activities, including the Holidays on Ice Skating Rink.
