ENID, Okla. — Oxbow Calcining presented the WildHorse Gang of Kremlin with its own trailer Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, for the group’s annual aluminum can roundups.
“We are so excited to have our own trailer for collecting cans,” said Gini Zaloudek, founder and head of the group. “This helps us raise funds for community projects.”
“We are big supporters of our community, and when we found out these kids needed a trailer for their volunteer work, we wanted to help,” said Oxbow plant manager Jonathan Bartly.
Oxbow maintenance supervisor Zack McElveen modified the trailer and put special WildHorse Gang signs he designed on the trailer.
“I did the work on the signs with a plasma cutter at the McCullough Lab at Autry Technology Center. It was a pleasure to be part of the project,” he said.
Zaloudek started the group in 1992 when a five-gallon bucket of golf balls was stolen out of her backyard. There was some vandalism going on in the town, and she thought something needed to be done.
“Having done so much volunteer work, I decided to teach the kids to do something else, to learn to volunteer,” she said.
Children started meeting at her home, and Zaloudek taught them to be social and to help other people.
Zaloudek invited guest speakers. She said when some of the children join they are shy, but she teaches them how to greet people, talk to them and not be afraid to ask for donations.
Over the years, the WildHorse Gang has volunteered at many events in Enid, including Integris Bass Baptist Health Center Christmas dinner, as ushers for Enid Symphony Orchestra performances and at the Cherokee Strip Parade.
“Everybody needs to learn how to volunteer,” Zaloudek said. “Kids get in trouble when they have nothing else to do. Volunteering builds self-esteem.”
Their biggest fundraiser is to collect aluminum cans all over Northwest Oklahoma. Phil Hicks, manager of the Midway store, was at the presentation of the trailer.
“I collect cans for the group, and it’s great they now have their own trailer,” he said.
Zaloudek said Jim Holt, of Southside Recycling, has been buying the cans from the Gang for years.
“He takes care of us and makes sure we get more than fair market value for them,” she said.
They also collect can tabs and take them to the Ronald McDonald House in Oklahoma City. They have restarted this since the remodeling of the house and the pandemic.
Cindy Felber joined the crowd to see the new trailer. Her daughter was part of the WildHorse Gang, and now her 7-year-old grandson, Nicholas Felber, is part of the group.
“Gini and the WildHorse Gang taught my daughter leadership skills and about community service,” Felber said.
Her daughter is 28 now and going to school to be a registered nurse. She brings her grandson up from Edmond.
Zaloudek has been mentoring the kids for 31 years. When asked how much longer, she said she didn’t know, but right now they have a new trailer to fill up with cans.
