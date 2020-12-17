Christmas joy filled a back room at 2nd Story Gift Shop as the WildHorse Gang strolled in with dozens of gift bags, each one with a name on it, for employees with the 4RKids Foundation.
On Tuesday, the WildHorse Gang, a Christian-based community volunteer organization for youth, brought 40 Christmas gift bags, each one with a hat and scarf inside, to the 4RKids Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that began in 2003 and provides support and opportunities to children and adults with special needs.
“I can’t wait to start handing out these gifts to people — they’re going to be so excited and will love them,” said Karen Metcalf, employment director of 4RKids’ 2nd Story Employment Center. “The WildHorse Gang is really helpful. They are an amazing group, and we appreciate every time they come and see us.”
Gini Zaloudek, founder and director of the WildHorse Gang, started the group in 1992 to teach children responsibility and community service. Zaloudek said each kid, along with herself, was responsible for bringing hats and scarves.
Their efforts paid off when they saw the smiles of the foundation’s staff and the 4RKids adult employees with developmental disabilities, who got to take a break from making greeting cards and weighted animals for the gift shop as they watched the presents roll in and sang Christmas songs with the WildHorse Gang.
“They had fun putting them together, and that’s what was really neat,” Zaloudek said. “It was a really fun time for them to come today and see how happy everyone was.”
The WildHorse Gang adopted the 4RKids Foundation, volunteering with the organization and helping with projects, Metcalf said. The WildHorse Gang brings in aluminum cans for the 4RKids Foundation to recycle, and the foundation saves the pop tabs for the WildHorse Gang for a separate project they’re doing.
