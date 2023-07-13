ENID, Okla. — The federal trial for a former Enid nonprofit director and board member of two local organizations has been postponed.
Deborah Wilczek, of Enid, requested the postponement and it was granted June 30, 2023. Her trial originally had been scheduled to start Tuesday, July 11, 2023. It now will begin 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in the Western District Court of Oklahoma with Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti presiding.
Wilczek was arraigned June 5 on 17 felony counts: two counts of wire fraud; six counts of bank fraud; two counts of uttering forged securities; two counts of aggravated identity theft; and five counts of false federal income tax returns. She pleaded not guilty.
The charges allege Wilczek defrauded YWCA Enid and Cimarron Montessori School, which closed in 2021, of more than $400,000 during her time with the organizations.
She filed a motion to delay the trial and gave up her rights under the Speedy Trial Act. Her motion was granted to give her attorney “additional time to evaluate an estimated 10,000 pages of discovery, which include FBI Reports, a 730-page police report from the Enid Police Department, and IRS records spanning a six-year time period,” the court order states.
