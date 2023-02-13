Wiggins Auctioneers of Enid received several awards during the recent Oklahoma State Auctioneers Association (OSAA) annual winter convention and trade show.
Wiggins Auctioneers received first place in website, social media and radio spot advertising contests.
The Wiggins family attending the event were Perry Wiggins (past President & Hall of Fame Inductee) and Janice Anderson, Kim and Vicki Wiggins Allen, Quentin and Lynsie Sturgeon, Clay and Megan Albright, Jeff and Debbie Crissup and Cali Crissup, Layne and Ami Livermont and Deborah and Lexie Eck.
Wiggins is a members of the OSAA and one of the oldest and leading auction companies in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.