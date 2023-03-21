ENID, Okla. — A Wichita police officer, who once worked briefly for Enid Police Department, has been charged in Garfield County with sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age and lewd molestation.
On Monday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas arrested 32-year-old Brock England, who was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail and charged with the two counts in Garfield County District Court.
A Wichita Police Department press release states England, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, has been employed by WPD for seven years.
England will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and internal investigations, according to WPD.
Online court records show that England's bond has been set at $250,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation received a request for investigative assistance from Garfield County Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa on Oct. 7, 2022.
The allegations were that over a period of several years, England had sexually molested several girls in the rural area surrounding Bison, according to the affidavit. Sedgwick County also was investigating allegations that occurred in Wichita.
On Oct. 3, 2022, a Kansas Department for Children and Families employee and a Sedgwick County detective were notified of a possible sexual assault allegation involving a 13-year-old girl.
During a forensic interview on Oct. 4, 2022, the girl disclosed England had sexually assaulted her several years ago in Bison.
The girl said she’d been staying with her great-grandmother in Bison when she was approximately 8 years old and that England came over and asked her if she wanted to go over to his mother’s house, located on the same property.
Family members the girl was staying with in July 2018 were interviewed. One family member said they had gone on a vacation at that time. According to the affidavit, during this time was when the girl and her sibling were staying with their great-grandmother in Bison.
The girl said no one was at England’s mother’s house when they arrived and that England turned the television on. She said England then told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her siblings, according to the affidavit.
She also said he told her to take off her clothes, and he took off his clothes. According to the affidavit, the girl said she was scared and did what England told her to do, and that she was raped.
The girl also said she knew of another victim who was touched sexually by England and disclosed she told her sibling what happened. The sibling said she had told him about a year before the OSBI investigation that England had raped her, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 4 and 5, 2022, the other victim the girl had mentioned was interviewed, according to the affidavit. This second girl said around eight or nine years ago, she had been staying at England’s apartment in Wichita and was sitting on his lap while playing a mobile game on England’s cellphone.
According to the affidavit, the second girl said England reached his hand around her and asked if he could touch her “there,” but she told him, “No," the affidavit states.
She said England said if she didn’t let him touch her “there,” he would take the mobile game away and told her he had touched someone else “there" and that "she liked it," the affidavit states.
The second girl disclosed this information to a woman when she was approximately 12 years old. The woman made sure the girl had no further contact with England, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 10, 2022, a DCF social worker interviewed another girl at the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County. The third girl said England had, on multiple occasions, touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the first time the third girl said she recalled an incident happening was when England was in the WPD Academy and that at that time, he was living or staying in Oklahoma prior to moving to Wichita.
She said she would stay with England, whom she said would give her massages and touch her inappropriately. She said the massages started in Wichita and also recalled getting massages in Bison at England’s mother’s house, according to the affidavit.
The third girl said she was uncomfortable with these incidents and would tell England to not go above her knees when he gave her massages, but that England did not adhere to that and would always touch her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the third girl had told her mother that she would not talk to anyone about the incidents with England after her mother found out about a possible inappropriate relationship between the third girl and England. The third girl told her mother she had talked to only one person about the incidents.
On Oct. 11, 2022, a boy was interviewed and said two months prior, he had been with the third girl in Enid. She asked him if it was OK for someone to touch her when she was little. According to the affidavit, the boy said he told her it was not OK, but that she didn’t go into detail.
The affidavit states the third girl told the boy that the person who touched her was a Wichita police officer. The boy said he’d met the individual before but couldn’t remember his name.
On Nov. 9, 2022, England, with his attorney, was interviewed via Zoom. England had begun working at WPD in June 2014 and stayed there until August 2019 when he left to go work for Enid Police Department, where he worked until December 2019 before going back to WPD.
According to the affidavit, while working with WPD, England was required to be on probation and wasn’t allowed to be farther than 30 minutes outside of the city of Wichita. If he needed to be, then he had to complete an “Officer’s Report” explaining the reason for leaving and the “tenure.”
The affidavit states the only time England left the Wichita area in 2014 was for Christmas.
England described taking the third girl and a fourth girl to Oklahoma City Barons hockey games along with his mother and other friends and that he’d buy his guests a hockey puck or a shirt, according to the affidavit.
The second and third girls both described going to hockey games and receiving gifts from England, and parents of the the second and third girls described them coming home with bags of gifts, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, England denied giving anyone a massage and did not believe anyone could misconstrue the fact of him giving them a “massage” in a private area, the affidavit states.
England also denied ever touching a child in the private area, whether intentionally or unintentionally, and denied ever having an inappropriate relationship with anyone, including any acts that could have been misconstrued as inappropriate, according to the affidavit.
He also denied giving lessons on how to shoot a bow or a rifle, but according to the affidavit, the first, second and third girls described receiving lessons from England on how to shoot a bow.
The OSBI special agent interviewed individuals who described first-hand knowledge that England would teach the three girls how to shoot a bow or would take them out to shoot a bow, according to the affidavit.
One witness interviewed said she’d received a call from England after the first girl stayed the night with her great-grandmother in Bison, the affidavit states.
England asked the witness if he could pick up the first girl and get her measured for a bow. The witness found this odd because he was with her teaching her how to shoot a bow in Bison and could’ve measured her then, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, England would attend gatherings in Bison and that the four girls mentioned also would attend some of these same gatherings.
He said the four girls would never stay the night in Bison during these gatherings.
