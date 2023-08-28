ENID, Okla. — Colton Wichert has joined Security National Bank of Enid as an agriculture lender.
Wichert brings with him knowledge of farming, ranching and grain operations.
Wichert’s professional career includes working for the agronomy center of Farmers Grain Co. and was a Triangle Insurance manager trainee at Dacoma Farmers Co-op.
Wichert is a graduate of the OACC Ag Leadership Academy and Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a degree in agriculture with a minor in business.
He attended Northwestern on athletic and academic scholarships. He played football at NWOSU, where he was named a Division II Academic All-American.
