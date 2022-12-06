ENID, Okla. — “Where is the money?”
Ben Crooks, Garfield County Detention Facility administrator, has asked several state government officials that question with regard to two criminal justice reform state questions approved by voters in 2016 and enacted in 2017.
State Question 780 changed the classification of simple drug possession crimes from felony to misdemeanor. Anticipating fewer prison sentences for drug possession, State Question 781 directed cost savings from SQ 780 to a fund that would be distributed to counties to provide mental health and substance abuse services. Seven years later, that hasn’t happened, and no money has been allocated.
“I’ve talked to many different government officials trying to find out where the money is going and how much money has been saved, but no one seems to know,” Crooks said.
The most common answer he has received is, “It is complicated.”
The state Office of Management and Enterprise Services was directed to determine the annual savings, Crooks said, which would be distributed to counties in proportion to their population. Nearly seven years later, there are questions about how much money has been saved and where the money is going, he said.
“It’s important to our county, because we are struggling to take care of the costs of mental health issues,” Crooks said.
There is a difference between mental illness and developmental disabilities, which both are prevalent in the jail, he said.
As an illustration, he related a story of his own father who had Alzheimer’s Disease.
Crooks’ father loved to drive and as time went on, Crooks said, he had some altercations with the police. His father didn’t understand what was going on, and it opened Crooks’ eyes to the fact that there are people who have developmental disabilities and do not understand the law.
“I had the same attitude as many people and felt if they broke the law, it’s jail. It didn’t matter,” Crooks said. “Now I feel differently.”
Crooks said people with mental health and developmental delays don’t belong in jail with other criminals.
This is an issue, he said, because the Garfield County jail has become a mental health facility, a homeless shelter and a nursing home along with being a detention center. It is estimated up to 65% of prison inmates suffer from some type of mental disability or illness, he said.
Crooks had a plan to expand the jail that he said would address these issues and took his needs to the voters.
“I offered a master plan for corrections that would utilize a very reasonable dormitory type bed that separated the type of offenders and offered those inmates opportunities to learn,” he said.
However, his plan for jail expansion was voted down. Now, the jail budget has a shortfall of $100,000 a month that would have been taken care of with his tax plan. He said the situation will stay the same until the state addresses mental health issues that cause many offenders to repeat their crimes.
Crooks was hoping the funds from SQ 781 would help the situation, but he continues to wait for answers.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, did not respond to questions, and state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, is out of the country. Toni Halferty, with the budget office of Oklahoma Department of Corrections, wouldn’t release any information, nor would DOC’s media department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.