We have all heard it said at one time or another: “Getting old is not for sissies.” People say it as though they believe there is a better alternative.
But the truth is, getting older is a fact of life, and for most of us, that means eventually slowing down, making some difficult choices, and having to ask for help. For many people, that last bit is the tough part — asking for help. Nobody wants to lose their independence, and it is difficult to have to depend on someone else for the things that once came easy to us. But the truth is, many of us will experience a decline in health as we get older. Some will experience a decline in physical health, others will struggle with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s. The onset, in many cases, will be sudden, and in almost all cases, unexpected. As a consequence, we, along with our family members, may find ourselves struggling to identify resources to accommodate the changes in lifestyle.
Wheatheart Nutrition Project Inc. is a program designed to offer real-life solutions to the challenges that come with getting older. Wheatheart is a nonprofit organization that provides congregate and home-delivered meals to seniors in an eight county area. Menus are developed by a registered dietician, and are designed to provide one-third of the daily nutritional allowances established by the National Academy of Sciences National Research Council. Provided in a congregate setting for seniors who are not home-bound, the program also addresses the need for social interaction by encouraging meal-sites to engage participants in fun activities and informational programs to promote overall wellness. For individuals who are home-bound, the home-delivered meal program provides nutritional support to individuals who might otherwise struggle to obtain adequate daily nutrition.
Recognizing that adequate nutrition is only one element of a healthy senior lifestyle, Wheatheart also offers a unique program of outreach designed to help seniors identify and access those services available in their communities that can enhance their quality of life. Outreach staff meets with seniors one-on-one, identifies the services that will most benefit the individual, and makes appropriate referrals. They work with seniors and their families to develop effective strategies that will promote good health, safe living and general wellness.
Wheatheart receives funding from The Long Term Care Authority of Enid, with state and federal funds under Title III of the Older Americans Act of 1964 (as amended). They also accept donations from the community and service recipients.
If you would like to learn more about Wheatheart Nutrition Project and the services it provides, you may contact the project office at (580)262-0303. Staff members will be happy to provide you with more information about their programs and their mission.
