Howdy market watchers. And just like that, we’re already one month into the new year.
For the markets, it has been a rollercoaster start, which likely foreshadows what is to come over the next 11 months.
We appreciate everyone who joined our Sidwell Strategies Marketing Meeting this past week. We had a great turnout and even better conversations about ideas and strategies for the year ahead. We will be scheduling additional meetings this spring, but as always, feel free to give us a call to discuss insights and ideas for your operation. In addition to market outlook, we talked a lot about break evens and desirable profit levels to consider in making risk management and marketing decisions.
Have you ever thought about how much profit you’d like to make, within reason? Of course more is more, but when is enough enough to take some risk off the table? Our team has been pulling historical data to aide your decision making. We also introduced our Farm Marketing Dashboard to increase your visibility over marketing decisions, what-if scenarios and profit per bushel as actions are taken. Schedule a meeting so that we can introduce this effective tool to you and your family for the year ahead.
It was a firmer week for agriculture and equity markets while another rocky one for energy contracts. After unjustified technical selling on Monday across grains, it was all up from there for the rest of the week. The U.S. dollar largely chopped sideways holding the Jan. 18 low, but closing lower on the week. U.S. grain exports were strong this week with wheat and soybeans at the top of expectations and corn within expectations. Despite being on Lunar New Year holidays this week, China did purchase U.S. soybeans. This brings China’s purchase of U.S. soybeans to 28.2 million metric tonnes versus 25.4 MMT last year.
Rains in Argentina have continued to pressure soybeans lower. However, there also are rains in the north of Brazil that could delay harvests and may add some underlying support. The recent selloff in soybeans has turned charts looking slightly more bullish after this week’s rebound. Front month contracts likely are to sustain more gains than the November new crop contract. New crop soybean futures closed the week just above $13.51. If we rebound to $13.74 area next week, I believe this is a good area to protect some of your intended acres. With elevated volatility and premiums higher, selling new crop call options is a good way to lower the cost of downside protection.
This goes for new crop corn and wheat in addition to soybeans.
Front month corn contracts look much more bullish versus new crop corn with March and May closing above the 200-day moving average. There is a gap above on December corn futures at $5.94 ½ after Monday’s low at $5.83¾ exactly held the prior Jan. 12 low. With Friday’s breakdown in the crude oil market and Argentina rains improving conditions despite indisputable permanent damage in parts of the country, I’m getting increasingly concerned that the $5.95-5.99 on the December new crop contract may be as far up as we get until the next catalyst.
The wheat market was one of the more exciting markets to trade this week for the first time in quite some time. This is amidst welcome moisture across the Southern Plains largely in the form of snow. That moisture, however, did not stop the start of short covering by managed funds largely in response to trade headlines. News that Australia’s wheat crop is a new record and likely to result in greater exports created some headwinds early in the week, but couldn’t overcome the news of strong U.S. exports, tensions in the Black Sea and escalating wheat price inflation in China and India. For the latter, domestic wheat prices in India made new record highs this past week, up 7% in January alone. Prices last year were up 37% following the severe drought. While India’s new crop harvest begins in March with supplies expected to be plentiful, it doesn’t relieve the short-term pinch.
There is a similar case in China with the government releasing wheat from reserves. Chicago and Kansas City wheat contracts posted an inside day on Tuesday after Monday’s selloff followed by a text book break out to the upside and follow through. Chicago wheat finished Friday with another inside day. Monday’s move likely will see follow through in that direction on Tuesday. KC wheat, however, made a new high on Friday above Thursday’s high. Both March and May KC wheat contracts closed above the 50-day moving average. July new crop KC wheat basically closed right at the 50-day moving average and within a penny of the prior day’s high. All else equal, KC wheat charts, in particular, look set to move higher. The $8.75-8.80-level could likely be the next stop. This should be an area for producers to consider downside protection. $8.95 could also be in the cards and we will just have to see how the charts are developing once we’re at $8.80.
Again, what is your breakeven and how much (per bushel) do you “want” and “need” to make?
The cattle market appreciated the early week selloff in feed grains. Feeders made a much needed rebound Monday following on Friday’s turnaround after a six-session plummet. However, after Monday’s move, the market largely stalled though holding gains to finish out the week. Tuesday’s semi-annual USDA report on beef cow and calf crop inventory likely will be a market mover. We know that numbers will be tighter, but will the beef cow count in 2022 already be down at 2014 levels or will it take another year? Heifer retention also will be down with the drought far from over and hay supplies down 30% across the Southern Plains. March feeders are likely to stall around $184-184.15 as it now looks.
While there are plenty of bulls in the cattle market, I would caution against riding out the next couple of months without protection. This year is definitely different than others, but it likely is to be more volatile as well.
Note the FOMC meets this week to decide on interest rates and will announce the decision on Feb. 1. We likely are to see a 25-basis point increase. Any more than that could see a surprise reaction from the equity market that could transfer through to the cattle market. We will need more fat cattle cash trade this next week to excite live cattle futures.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
