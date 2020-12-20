For supposedly being in a La Nina weather pattern, late fall has been a blessing for most wheat producers in northern Oklahoma in terms of receiving moisture and even accumulating some good growing days. Time will tell in the rest of winter will turn cold and dry as predicted.
Wheat grain producers are starting to initiate or at least plan out some spring management practices. Topdressing season already has started and potential weed, insect and disease issues are on the horizon.
As far as how late can wheat be topdressed with nitrogen, field research conducted by Oklahoma State University the past four seasons has shown it might be later than your think. These grain-only trials have proven that topdress applications made 80-100 growing degree days after planting, typically early to mid-March, overwhelmingly yielded the same as early and late winter applications. Wheat quality, particularly grain protein, seemed to increase with later nitrogen applications as well.
This doesn’t mean to wait until the last minute to topdress, but this supports extending the window to apply nitrogen. Applying later in the season can increase nitrogen use efficiency. As the crop progresses, a better estimation of grain yield can be more accurately determined and topdress rates can be altered accordingly. If covering large acreage, wheat producers should initiate topdress applications sooner to allow enough time to get the job done especially if weather delays application.
Topdressing tank-mixed with an herbicide can be an economical option. Since the sprayer will be using a broadcast nozzle, such as a flat fan, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) rates should be limited to 10 to 20 gallons per acre depending on conditions. Applications should be avoided when air temperatures rise above 70 degrees and relative humidity is low. Applications should be made prior to jointing stage, which will limit yield loss by allowing more recovery time if crop injury occurs.
Disease management has shown to have good yield savings over the years. If applied timely, most commercially available fungicides have had good yield protection in OSU field trials. If only one application is budgeted, it is best to apply late and protect the flag leaf. Long-term OSU data typically average about 10 to 20% higher yield compared to no fungicide.
The OSU variety trial near Lahoma has evaluated more than 45 wheat varieties with and without a fungicide applied around the boot to flagleaf growth stage. There was only an average of 7% yield advantage this year, but specific varieties varied from 0 to 17% difference. Including all varieties at Lahoma over the past seven years, there has been an average of a 19.2% higher grain yield over when a fungicide was applied.
Timely field scouting is the only way to determine if a pest is present and if an application of an herbicide, insecticide or fungicide is warranted. The only way for one of these pesticides to protect yield and have a positive return on investment would be knowing what pests are present and knowing how much yield potential can be saved if applied correctly.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
