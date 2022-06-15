ENID, Okla. — Wheat harvest is in full swing across Northwest Oklahoma, and results are in line with predictions.
The prolonged drought has had a negative effect, then last week’s heavy rains added to the troubles by delaying the start of harvest in many areas, experts said.
“Wheat harvest across Oklahoma, now into Kansas, is progressing at a rapid pace. Hot, dry winds have dropped moisture below 10%, allowing early morning starts and late evening finishes,” said Brady Sidwell, president of Enterprise Grain. “That forecast largely continues for at least the next 10 days, which should allow much of Oklahoma to be finished up by middle of next week.”
However, the drought has left farmers in some areas without a crop to harvest.
“It is also important to note several areas in Northwest Oklahoma by Cherokee and Burlington experienced severe drought and large portions of that region will not be harvested,” Oklahoma Wheat Commission stated in its harvest report released on Monday, 2022.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service recently issued its June Crop Production report, which showed Oklahoma’s wheat harvest is expected to fall to 64.8 million bushels, down 44% from last year’s 115.1 million bushels.
This would be the smallest crop since state farmers brought in 47.6 million bushels in 2014.
The crop harvested in Oklahoma in 2021 had a value of $478.4 million, according to NASS figures released in September 2021. Prices are higher this year, although harvest is down considerably.
Yield this year also is expected to fall to an average of 27 bushels an acre statewide, compared to 39 bushels an acre last year.
In Northwest Oklahoma, yields have been a mixed bag.
“Grain yield reports have been all over the board from 12 to 80 bushels,” said Josh Bushong, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist. “A majority of the harvested fields have been yielding between 20 and 35 bushels per acre, as predicted.”
How much grazing was done appears to have had an impact on yields, he said.
“Heavily grazed wheat and wheat following a summer crop last year have been the fields yielding the least for the most part,” Bushong said. “Some fields, even while being stunted in height with a thin stand, have been yielding better than expected. I believe the main difference in the variability from field to field is largely due to variety genetics and timely spring rains.”
Sidwell said yields in some areas have been surprising.
“Yield-wise, I’ve heard most producers say they’ve been pleasantly surprised with numbers above expectations,” Sidwell said. “Wheat behind summer crops last year have been most affected by lack of moisture with yields in the 20 bpa, but yields on ground that was summer fallow last year are anywhere from 35-60 bpa.”
OWC, in its harvest report, said yields have been in the low-teens to mid-20s in southwest parts of the state, and reaching into the mid-30s in the south central area.
“A large majority of the crop in the region from Clinton, Weatherford, Carnegie, south to Pocasset and Chickasha received major hail damage and heavy rains last week,” the report states, “and still fighting mud which will impact overall statewide numbers along with severe drought during the growing season in areas west of I-35.”
Test weights, too, have been all over the scale.
“Most of the wheat harvested early in the north central area has had decent test weight at 60 pounds per bushel or better, but with the recent rains it might start to drop to some degree,” Bushong said. “Wheat further west has been a little less at 55 to 60 pounds per bushel. This is mainly due to either drought and heat during grain fill causing shriveled wheat or diseases prematurely finishing off the crop. The main diseases noted have been either crown root rot or viruses such as wheat streak mosaic or barley yellow dwarf.”
Wheat must register at least 60 pounds per bushel to command the best price.
“Test weights are holding relatively well, with the majority still at or above 60 pounds per bushel,” Sidwell said. “We’ve seen some 58 pound test weights, but only on a few loads and variety dependent. Proteins have been phenomenal. The lowest protein we’ve received at Enterprise Grain in Kremlin has been 11.8% on one load with the highest at 17.5% and a running average of 14.2%.”
Protein levels have ranged from 10% to 17% statewide, according to OWC’s report.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Bushong said, protein levels have been good.
“Grain protein has been decent for the whole region, with most reports having higher than 12%,” he said. “Fields with lighter test weights have generally had higher protein percentages, which is expected.”
Another problem seen across the state is sprout damage, Bushong and OWC reported.
“Elevators are reporting more sprout damage across the state in the southwest, south central and central regions due to excessive moisture in places,” OWC reported.
“Typically once wheat is mature and exposed to moisture and heat there can always be a risk of kernels starting to sprout in the head,” Bushong said. “Some varieties have been known to be more resistant to sprouting, but all varieties can sprout if exposed to the right conditions. So far, the reports I’ve received the worse fields seem to be earlier-maturing varieties. If the field is planned to be harvested for seed wheat be extra cautious.”
Bushong also has seen weeds becoming an issue in some places.
“Several fields with short and thin wheat stands are starting to show issues with weed pressure,” he said. “Harvest aids are being considered if yield potential can support the additional input costs. The main culprits I’ve seen are crabgrass, horseweed and pigweed. Some of the herbicides labeled for use as a harvest aid in wheat include 2,4-D, dicamba, glyphosate, metsulfuron and carfentrazone. Farmers, applicators and harvest crews should keep in mind most of these products have at least a seven-day pre-harvest interval.”
OWC reports harvest 45% complete in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.