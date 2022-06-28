Voting machine

The Board of Education General Election is Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ELECTION COVERAGE

Here are some of the stories in the past few weeks that have published regarding today's primary election.

Renewal of century-old, once-controversial OG&E franchise up for Enid voters
Renewal of century-old, once-controversial OG&E franchise up for Enid voters

  • Alexander Ewald | Enid News & Eagle

Starting with early voting Thursday, residents in the city of Enid will decide whether to grant OG&E the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within city limits for another 25 years, extending a non-exclusive franchise agreement in place since 1927.

Voters say they want bipartisan politicians who tackle issues
Voters say they want bipartisan politicians who tackle issues

  • By Brian D. King bking@tahlequahdailypress.com
  • Updated

Oklahoma primary elections will take place June 28, with a runoff Aug. 23, followed by the General Election on Nov. 8. And with these dates approaching, Cherokee County residents are deciding who will get their votes, and what issues are most important to them.

Drummond discusses AG issues during Enid visit
Drummond discusses AG issues during Enid visit

  • Kat Jeanne | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A seventh-generation Oklahoman, cattle rancher, attorney, former fighter pilot and business owner is running for a second time f…

Candidate Forum
Candidate Forum

  • Enid News & Eagle

Candidates or their representatives for Oklahoma State Superintendent for Public Instruction and 3rd Congressional District speak on the issue…

