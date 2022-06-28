ELECTION COVERAGE
Here are some of the stories in the past few weeks that have published regarding today's primary election.
Enid Republican candidate Wade Burleson has spent nearly $142,000 on his campaign for 3rd Congressional District, according to his pre-primary expense report. Incumbent Rep. Frank Lucas has now spent just shy of $1 million this election cycle.
A 35-year-old chief of staff for longtime incumbent U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe believes his apprenticeship under Inhofe, along with his Oklahoma val…
Candidate Wade Burleson, an Enid resident and former pastor, faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas and fellow challenger Stephen Butler in the Republican Party primary election Tuesday, June 28.
Six Republican candidates seeking their party’s primary nomination will be featured Tuesday evening during a candidate forum hosted by Enid Ne…
The candidates will compete for the Republican Party’s primary vote next Tuesday, June 28. The winner will face Democrat Jenna Nelson, of Edmond, in the general election in November.
Starting with early voting Thursday, residents in the city of Enid will decide whether to grant OG&E the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within city limits for another 25 years, extending a non-exclusive franchise agreement in place since 1927.
Oklahoma primary elections will take place June 28, with a runoff Aug. 23, followed by the General Election on Nov. 8. And with these dates approaching, Cherokee County residents are deciding who will get their votes, and what issues are most important to them.
Oklahoma has both its U.S. Senate seats up for election this year, with 22 candidates vying for the positions, between them.
Two challengers are looking to unseat longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas in the Republican primary for the District 3 Congressional seat, which includes Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma.
Four candidates are facing off Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to be the Republican nominee for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Out-of-state entities that stand to profit handsomely if voucher legislation advances are believed to be pumping hundreds of t…
U.S. Reps. Frank Lucas, Markwayne Mullin and Stephanie Bice spoke during the Oklahoma Press Association conference held this weekend in Oklahoma City. The meeting with congressional representatives is a tradition of the annual conference.
ENID, Okla. — A seventh-generation Oklahoman, cattle rancher, attorney, former fighter pilot and business owner is running for a second time f…
Oklahomans have some important dates coming up when it comes to determining the future course of our state.
The News & Eagle is inviting constituents to send in questions they would like answered from the candidates. Questions from the public should be submitted to callen@enidnews.com by 5 p.m. June 16.
Candidates or their representatives for Oklahoma State Superintendent for Public Instruction and 3rd Congressional District speak on the issue…
Sample ballots for Garfield County voters for the primary election June 28, 2022
