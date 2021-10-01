Oct. 1-7
EVENT [Friday]
Oktoberfest First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Several biergartens plus food trucks, live music and much more. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayEnid.
MUSIC [Friday]
George Brothers Band with special guest Steven Harwood, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
Gaslight Teens Present: 'Fright Night,' 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight. For more information or for tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Paint Enid Pink Color Run, 8 a.m., Crosslin Park, 1520 W. Oxford. Registration is $25. To register, or for more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Enid/PaintEnidPink.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lions Enid Antique Power Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds. Exhibitors from Antique Car Club, Model T Club and Cushman Scooters, as well as tractors and stationary engines. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 237-1756.
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Bird Farm Harvest Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., north of Enid at 8812 U.S. 81. A variety of activities, vendors and food trucks to welcome in the fall season. For more information, go to www.redbirdfarmenid.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Tri-State Music Festival parade, 10 a.m., downtown Enid. Nine middle schools and high schools will march in the annual parade, starting at Garfield Furniture, at 205 W. Grand, up to Randolph, then over to Independence down to Stride Bank Center. For more information, go to www.tristatemusicfestival.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans park fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cycle Ward, 319 N. Independence. T-38 aircraft display, $1 hot dogs and three raffles. For more information, call (580) 237-6933.
EVENT [Saturday]
Shred Dirt Revival, 4 p.m., behind The Barn at 909 W. Oak. Performers include Stacey Sanders, Megan Marlene, John Riley Willingham, Chloe Beth Campbell, Gus Burns & The Saddle Tramps, Mountain Deer Revival and The Lane Haas Band. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. To purchase, go to okeventcompany.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Buck Goucher, 9 p.m. to midnight, P&T's Bar, 408 N. Independence. Free admission. Call (580) 603-3007.
MUSIC [Sunday]
'You've Got a Friend,' 5 p.m., Government Springs Park. Presented by Enid Symphony Orchestra, featuring songs of Carole King and James Taylor performed by Kirsti Manna and Jonathan Birchfield. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://us.patronbase.com/_EnidSymphony/Productions/5/Performances.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Oct. 8-14
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Tombstone Tales, starting 6:30 p.m. each evening, Enid Cemetery, 212 W. Willow. A nighttime wagon ride through the cemetery with characters popping up throughout. There are seven times throughout the night. Tickets are $15. For reservations, call (580) 233-3643 ext. 1, or visit the Enid Welcome Center, 201 W. Garriott (cash or check only).
MUSIC [Friday]
Women in Music, 7-10 p.m., Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery, 126 S. Independence. A 6 p.m. pre-event dinner will be offered. For more information or tickets, go to https://www.enidbrewing.com/event-details/women-in-music-2021-pre-dinner-tickets.
EVENT [Saturday]
Return of the Rod Run, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Enid Elks Lodge, 700 W. Oxford. Classic car, tractor and motorcycle show benefit Local Navy Veteran Charles Rodger Cancer Fund. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with awards at 2 p.m. Entries are $20 in advance, or $25 at the gate. Register online at carshowpro.com/event/802. There will also be a shuffleboard tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday at $15 per person, and a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at $20 per person or $40 per team.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Harwood, Roberts and Thompson, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Oct. 7-31]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30-? Halloween, Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15; $10 for 10 and under. Times and dates subject to change. For more information, go to nightmarewarehouse.com.
EVENT [Thursday]
Leonardo's Fall Festival, 11 a.m. till 6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Crafts, art and science projects, harvest activities, costume parade and prizes. Free for members, or with paid admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Oct. 15-21
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Leonardo's Fall Festival, 11 a.m. till 6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Crafts, art and science projects, harvest activities, costume parade and prizes. Free for members, or with paid admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Pillowman,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Language and themes may not be suitable for all audiences. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. Adult tickets are $15 on Sunday. For more information, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-pillowman.html.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Breakfast served by Barnstormers, plus static displays and fly-in aircraft. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes to life with characters from the past during the first and third Saturdays of each month. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Oct. 7-31]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30-? Halloween, Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15; $10 for 10 and under. Times and dates subject to change. For more information, go to nightmarewarehouse.com.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.