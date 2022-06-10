June 10-16

EVENT [Friday]

CDSA Wine Tour, 7 p.m., The Non-Profit Center, 114 S. Independence. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased at www.cdsa.org or at The Non-Profit Center. For more information, call (580) 242-6131.

MUSIC [Friday]

Village Sounds: Stacey Sanders, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission included with regular admission to museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Kyle Rainer Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. $10 admission. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

Chautuaqua 2022

The turbulent times of the 1960s, including the era’s most iconic characters — (from left) John Lennon, musician/activist, portrayed by Randy Noojin; Alan Ginsberg, poet/writer, portrayed by Joey Madia; Cass Elliot, singer, portrayed by Karen Vuranch; Dr. Timothy Leary, controversial psychologist, portrayed by Dr. Theodore Kachel; and Christopher Isherwood, novelist/playwright, portrayed by Dr. John Dennis Anderson — will be the subject of Enid Chautauqua in the Park Tuesday through Saturday, June 14-18 2022, in the historic Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.

EVENT [Tuesday-June 18]

Summer Chautauqua: Surviving the Sixties: Sex, Drugs & Rock n Roll, starting 6:30 p.m. each day with entertainment and 7:30 p.m. with scholar presentations. Scheduled scholars are: Tuesday, Joey Medina, portraying Allen Ginsburg; Wednesday, John Dennis Anderson, portraying Christopher Isherwood; Thursday, Karen Vuranch, portraying Cass Elliot; Friday, Ted Kachel, portraying Timothy Leary; and Saturday, Randy Noojin, portraying John Lennon. Events are at Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. There will also be workshops at 10:30 a.m. and noon each day. Admission to all events is free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/enidchautauqua.

MUSIC [Thursday]

Turpin Tunes, 7:30 p.m., Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Lineup includes Elise Vanover, Lee, Ethan Morris, Emma Rose, Alltown and Wyatt Wilson. Doors open at 7. Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/turpintunes.

June 17-23

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Van Buren Cruisers, 7-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday on Van Buren, with car show 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway. An annual event when people get together with their classic cars and cruise Van Buren. For more information, find VanBuren Cruisers on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

Weekends on Maine, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Maine between Washington and Independence. Vendors, music and more during this once-a-month event. For more information, go to enidbrewing.com.

June 24-30

EVENT [Saturday]

Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Race, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool. Entry fee is $15. Hot dog, chips and drink provided for each racer. Six awards will be handed out. For more information, go to https://www.enid.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14749/1435.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Oklahoma Wind Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Enid Kiwanis Club Rides

Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe

Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more

Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones

Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday

Meadowlake Park

Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

