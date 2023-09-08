Sept. 8-14
EVENT [Sept. 7-9]
Garfield County Free Fair, open throughout the week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For full schedule, check out the fair guide, available online at www.chisholmtrailexpo.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Glow on Main Street Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Blasier.Pro DJ, photobooth, cash bar, buffet dinner, silent auction and glow-themed games. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, check out Main Street Enid's Facebook page.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
United Way Campaign Kickoff, 6 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Inflatables, axe throwing, dunk tank, cornhole competition, free hot dogs, games and music. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
Sept. 15-21
MUSIC [Friday]
Ian Munsick, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Live outdoor concert with special guest Jake Worthington. Tickets are $38. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. For more information or to buy tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Parade at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Slash-O longhorns. There will be a variety of vendors and other booths around the courthouse lawn. For more information, find Enid Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Half marathon starts at 6:30, with 5K and 10K starting at 7:30. Pre-registration is $35 for 5K, $40 for 10K and $65 for half marathon. Children under 10 are $25 for 5K. Registration goes up $5 after Sept. 13. For more information, go to greatlandrun.com.
MUSIC [Saturday-Sunday]
Flipside - The Patti Page Story, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for educators and military, and $25 for students. For tickets, go to enidsymphony.org.
Sept. 22-28
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park. There will be activities, s'mores and a movie on Friday night, and a light breakfast on Saturday morning. Event free to attend, but participants must pre-register. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/EnidParksandRec.
EVENT [Friday]
Comedy Show: Jon Carden, also featuring Trever Carreon and Andrew Rose, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Elks Lodge 3rd Annual Ron Run & Swap Meet, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 700 W. Oxford. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More than 20 award categories to enter. Cost to register is $20. For more information, call (580) 233-2104.
EVENT [Saturday]
4Rkids Walk & Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. Carnival games and rides, mini golf, petting zoo, pony rides, concessions and much more. Wristbands are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. For more information, call (580) 237-7890.
