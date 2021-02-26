Feb. 26-March 4

EVENT [Saturday]

It's All About the Adventure Race, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teams will be given 24 clues, which will lead them to locations around Enid to collect tokens. The first team to turn in all 24 tokens wins. Registration is $25 per team (must fit in one car). The winning team receives a cash prize. For more information or to register, go to www.enidevents.com, find Enid Event Company on Facebook, email info@enidevents.com or call (580) 402-6732.

EVENT [Tuesday-March 7]

Northwest District 87th Annual Junior Livestock Show, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. A variety of events showcasing livestock and exhibitors in Northwest Oklahoma. For more information and a full schedule, go to www.nwdistrictshow.com.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.

EXHIBIT [Through February]

'A Place for All People,' open for viewing each day during regular hours at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. An exhibit celebrating the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.

March 5-11

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

EVENT [Saturday]

The Market Neighborhood Shops Spring Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is free. For booth space, contact shellymagallenez@gmail.com.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

March 12-18

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Coin Club's 44th Annual Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 318 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661 or (580) 747-8662.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

